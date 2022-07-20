Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year

Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year

July 20, 2022, 5:14 p.m.

A total of 37 rhinos have died in the Chitwan National Park (CNP) and its buffer zone in the last fiscal year 2021/22.

According to the CNP, two were killed due to poaching and the remaining due to natural causes. CNP Information Officer Ganesh Prasad Timalsina said that among the two rhinos killed in poaching, the horn and hooves of one were intact while those of the next one had been taken away by poachers.

Timalsina said among the dead rhinos, 18 were male, 14 female and the gender of five could not be ascertained. Most of the rhinos died due to old age, getting stuck in the swamp, tiger attacks and falling in ditches among others.

Altogether 33 rhinos had died in 2020/21 while 44 in 2019/20, the CNP said. CNP, sprawling across 932 square meters of area, has grassland across 10,497 hectares of land. Depletion of those grasslands had also contributed to the declining number of rhinos in the CNP.

A total of 752 rhinos were recorded in Nepal in 2021. CNP is home to 694 of them. (RSS)

Agencies

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka
Jul 20, 2022
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal
Jul 20, 2022
CNI Says Production Capacity Of Businesses Drops
Jul 20, 2022
SEE’s Results Will Publish By Monday
Jul 20, 2022
60 Per Cent Of Paddy Plantation Completed
Jul 19, 2022

More on Enviornment

Popular Bollywood Singer KK Passes Away At The Age Of 53 By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Mount Everest's Highest Glacier Melting Rapidly: Study By Agencies 5 months, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Observed The World Wetland Day 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 2 weeks ago
Tiger Census To Begin On December 5 By Agencies 7 months, 3 weeks ago
COP26 Nepal Visible By A Correspondent 7 months, 4 weeks ago
Snow Avalanche Kills 150 Mountain Cows In Manang By Agencies 8 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka By Agencies Jul 20, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
Uncomfortable Truths About Climate Change By Dipak Gyawali Jul 20, 2022
Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal By Agencies Jul 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75