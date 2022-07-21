Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim

.Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.