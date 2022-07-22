COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 384 New Cases And 80 Recoveries

With 384 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,103.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 384 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1670 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 72 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2841 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2708 patients are placed in home isolation and 133 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 22 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 80 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,308 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,954.