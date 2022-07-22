Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Region

July 22, 2022, 7:02 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the hilly regions of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province tonight​

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

