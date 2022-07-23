Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 151 infections, Kathmandu district records 108 cases, 38 in Lalitpur and 5 in Bhaktapur.

With 216 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,319