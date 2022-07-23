Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases

July 23, 2022, 6:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 151 infections, Kathmandu district records 108 cases, 38 in Lalitpur and 5 in Bhaktapur.

With 216 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,319

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SARI/EI Seminar On Cross Border Energy Trade Concluded
Jul 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 216 New Cases And 86 Recoveries
Jul 23, 2022
CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference
Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed
Jul 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region
Jul 23, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 216 New Cases And 86 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 384 New Cases And 80 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 192 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 317 New Cases And 56 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

SARI/EI Seminar On Cross Border Energy Trade Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
China In Nepal Another Proxy War With India: Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Pro-US Or Pro-India Forces Likely Behind Nepali Civic Group's Repeated Smears Of 'Land Encroachment By China: Global Times ' By Hu Weijia Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75