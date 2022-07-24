Kathmandu Valley Reports 216 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases

July 24, 2022, 4:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2369 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 216 infections, Kathmandu district records 169 cases, 35 in Lalitpur and 12 in Bhaktapur.

With 303 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 983,622

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 Held In Kathmandu
Jul 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And Two Death
Jul 24, 2022
IME Group Chair Dhakal Hands Over Mask Casualty Evacuation Vehicles To Home Minister Khand
Jul 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places
Jul 24, 2022
SARI/EI Seminar On Cross Border Energy Trade Concluded
Jul 23, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency By Agencies 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 216 New Cases And 86 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 384 New Cases And 80 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2022
Year 2020/021 NEA’s Dark Year By A Correspondent Jul 24, 2022
IME Group Chair Dhakal Hands Over Mask Casualty Evacuation Vehicles To Home Minister Khand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2022
Global IME Bank Makes Rs. 5.2 Billion Profit In FY 2021/22 By Agencies Jul 24, 2022
Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal By Agencies Jul 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75