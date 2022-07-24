Kathmandu Valley Reports 216 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2369 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 216 infections, Kathmandu district records 169 cases, 35 in Lalitpur and 12 in Bhaktapur.

With 303 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 983,622