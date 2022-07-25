COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death

With 453 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,075

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3084 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 453 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1716 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 115 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3534 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3407 patients are placed in home isolation and 127are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 27 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 95 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,584 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,957.