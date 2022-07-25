Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2022: Importance and Significant

Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2022: Importance and Significant

July 25, 2022, 12:32 p.m.

Gathemangal (Ghantakarna Chaturdashi) is one of the most importantfestivals of Kathmandu Valley and Newar settlements in different parts of Nepal. In 2022, Gathemangal will be celebrated on July 26, Tuesday.

Gathemangal is a festival celebrated each year on Shrawan Krishna Chaturdashi, in the month of June/July. Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdasi is a co-relatively used the term as a festive to worship and offer sacrifices to demons. Gathemangal is celebrated in Newar community and observed in different parts of Kathmandu Valley.

There is a myth that a legendary demon named “Ghantakarna” was existed and spread the negativity and cruelness among the people. To get rid of this, Newars prepared dummies demons and are erected at the crossroads. The Ghantakarna is made up of straws, bamboo leaves for body parts, while the face is made of nanglo (a bamboo round plate-like used in Nepali kitchens for sifting rice) with art placed to it and bells, are used to signify ears. It is taken around the city and at the end of the day, it is dragged to the nearby river bank for disposal and burn at the chowks of the city.

Numerous legends are associated with this festival. Nobody knows the exact evolution of this culture but many said that it was celebrated since the Lichhavi era. According to beliefs, Ghantakarna with a pair of bells on his ears used to terrify people by killing them. That was the reason people called Ghanta (Bell) and Karna (Ears). People tried killing them by deceiving but couldn’t get success. Later, a clever frog was successful enough to kill him in a swamp when he was on his way to hunting. This particular day was believed to mark as the celebration of Ghantakarna Festival.

On this day, people also wear iron rings on their fingers with a belief of protecting them from the evil spirits and the demons. The iron rings are originally made by the Nakarmis (Newars who traditionally work to make iron equipment). The ring has faith in protecting people from unpleasant and evil spirits. People on this day get back home early and at night, they hammered the three-legged nails on the doors to get away from the ghosts to house.

At home, people clean their houses and prepared Samaybaji (a food mixed of beaten rice, ginger, black soyabeans, chhoila, potato, garlic). They stick a small patch of cow’s dung with different plants in the doors to purify their house. They also burn wheat hay in every nook and corner of the house to take away misfortunes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases
Jul 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 25, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Shrinking: PM Deuba
Jul 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Jul 25, 2022
8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 Held In Kathmandu
Jul 24, 2022

More on Festivals and Culture

Saune Shankranti And Months of Srawan 2022:Religious Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Chaturmas Starts From Today: Its Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Eid al-Adha 2022: Significance of Eid al-Adha, Bakrid in Islam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2022: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Shrinking: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
India Logs 20,279 Fresh Covid Cases On Sunday , By Agencies Jul 25, 2022
New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates By Agencies Jul 25, 2022
China Launches Second Space Station Module By Agencies Jul 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75