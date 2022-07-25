Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Province 1 And Gandaki Province

July 25, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

