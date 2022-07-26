COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 400 New Cases And 218 Recoveries And Two Death

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesdays the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,475

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2215 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 400 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2840 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 238 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3714 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3581 patients are placed in home isolation and 133 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 30 are in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 95 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,802 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,959.