India Reported 20,279 New Covid Cases, 36 Deaths

July 26, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

India recorded a total of 20,279 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,38,88,755. The active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data reports India media.

The death count climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

