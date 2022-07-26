Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officers Under JDS

Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officers Under JDS

July 26, 2022, 7:01 p.m.

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to three hundred and seventy-six million Japanese Yen (¥376,000,000), equivalent to 350 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS). Tamura Takahiro, Charge d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, and Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today.

The JDS grant offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master's Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities. The Government of Japan has received more than 120 Nepali government officials from Japan. After completion of studies, the JDS Fellows are expected to engage in formulating and implementing socio-economic development plans and evolve as leaders in Nepal, as well as contribute to the expansion and strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

JDS-Photo2.jpg

On the occasion of signing the notes, TAMURAannounced that this year, 2022, marks the 120th anniversary since the first eight Nepali students were dispatched to Japan for their studies, and stated that“I hope that the grant assistance we are signing in this commemorative year will help even more Nepali officials to improve their capacity and contribute to taking friendly relations between Japan and Nepal to new heights.”

The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives envisaged by the JDS will be achieved, and contribute to further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

