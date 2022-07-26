JDS Scholarship For Young Governmental Officials Extended

JICA Extends Further Scholarship For Young Governmental Officials Through The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)”

July 26, 2022, 7:07 p.m.

JICA and the Government of Nepal signed aGrant Agreement on assistance for “The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)” for the Fiscal Year 2022 amounting to Japanese Yen 376 million(Equivalent to NPR 350 million).

The Exchange of Notes regarding the assistance was signed between Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of Nepal (GON) and TAMURA Takahiro, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, Embassy of Japan, Kathmanduon behalf of the Government of Japan (GOJ).

Similarly, the Grant Agreement was signed between Ishwori Prasad Aryal, Joint Secretary, International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division (IECCD), Ministry of Finance on behalf of GON and Ms. TANAKA Tomoko, Senior Representative of JICA Nepal Office on behalf of JICA.

With the signing of G/A, JICA will offer 22 scholarships to the Civil Servants of Nepalto study in graduate schools of renowned Japanese Universities. The selected participants enhance their expertise in respective professional areas ranging widely from judicial, economic policy, industrialization to infrastructuresectors, and develop broad network at the global level.

The objectives of the JDS is to strengthen the government’s administrative capacities in Nepal for the young and capable government employees who are expected to engage in formulating and implementing social and economic development plans and thus play leadership roles to contribute to the development ofNepal. This agreement expects to expand and enhance the foundation for bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal by means of accepting students from Nepal in Japanese Universities as overseas students.

Government of Japan has been providing this scholarship since 2016. Until now, 80 civil servants have graduated from Japanese universities and spread across key ministries of Nepal building a strong alumni network. At present, 42 civil servants are undertaking Master’s and PhD courses in prestigious Japanese universities.

Ms. TANAKA Tomoko, Senior Representativeof JICA Nepal stated that, “We are hopeful all the scholars will contribute to the development process of Nepal and will be the bridge between Nepal and Japan once they come back after completing their education in Japan.

This year, 2022, is the 120th anniversary of International Student Exchange between Nepal and Japan. Nepal is celebrating the 120th anniversary in the year 2022 since the first Nepalese students weredispatched to Japanand Japan marks this anniversary as one of “Japan-South Asia Exchange Year”. Commemorating this occasion, JICA Nepal Office would like to encourage prospective candidates to seize the opportunity of enrolling oneself for this scholarship not only to receive high-quality education from the various excellent universities, but also to experience Japanese culture and deepen their understanding on people of Japan.”

