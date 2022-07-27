SEE Results 2078 Published

SEE Results published

July 27, 2022, 4:53 p.m.

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has publish the result of the Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) of this year.

The board said that 9,633 students achieved a 3.6 to 4 GPA.

A total of 5,14,977 students appeared in the SEE this year conducted in 2,007 centers across the country. Of the total, 2, 57,924 were boy students and 2,57,053 girl students.

Students that appeared in SEE were from 11,615 schools.

Unlike in the past two consecutive years, this year, the students appeared physically in examinations.

