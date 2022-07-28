COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 524 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And Two Death

With 524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 985,417

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 524 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2484 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 186 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4236 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4080 patients are placed in home isolation and 156 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 33 are in ICU and Three in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 202 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 969,219 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,962.