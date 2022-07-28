Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 324 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 324 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 324 infections, Kathmandu district records 244 cases, 64 in Lalitpur and 16 in Bhaktapur.

With 524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 985,417