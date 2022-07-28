US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa

US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa

July 28, 2022, 8:31 p.m.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, delivered the US Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence to Purnaa, a US manufacturing company in Nepal that promotes ethical manufacturing by empowering traditionally marginalized people & survivors of exploitation.

Those in attendance included entrepreneurs, executives, business association representatives, development agencies, think tanks, and government officials – all key stakeholders in promoting sustainable economic development in Nepal.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, arrived in Nepal today. He was received by high officials of the US embassy in Nepal at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Assistant secretary Lu is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, according to reports.

He is also scheduled to participate in the award-handing ceremony being conducted in the capital.

Lu_lu.png

Lu had visited Nepal earlier in November last year.

Informing about the arrival of Lu, the US Embassy said on its Facebook page that Assistant Secretary Lu will hold meetings with the business community, civil society, and government officials during his stay in Nepal.

"As our most senior diplomat focused on South Asia, he regularly visits the region to discuss a range of issues. For this visit, A/S Lu will meet with Nepalis from business, civil society, and government to discuss our 75 years of friendship, our shared commitment to economic development, democracy and human rights, and our mutual love of momo," the Embassy stated.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 New Cases
Jul 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 524 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And Two Death
Jul 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices
Jul 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases
Jul 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 27, 2022

More on National

Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
JDS Scholarship For Young Governmental Officials Extended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officers Under JDS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
‘Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Is Against Freedom And Liberal World Order ‘ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 524 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2022
Howdy Modi By Hemang Dixit Jul 28, 2022
Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB By Agencies Jul 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75