US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, delivered the US Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence to Purnaa, a US manufacturing company in Nepal that promotes ethical manufacturing by empowering traditionally marginalized people & survivors of exploitation.

Those in attendance included entrepreneurs, executives, business association representatives, development agencies, think tanks, and government officials – all key stakeholders in promoting sustainable economic development in Nepal.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, arrived in Nepal today. He was received by high officials of the US embassy in Nepal at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Assistant secretary Lu is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, according to reports.

He is also scheduled to participate in the award-handing ceremony being conducted in the capital.

Lu had visited Nepal earlier in November last year.

Informing about the arrival of Lu, the US Embassy said on its Facebook page that Assistant Secretary Lu will hold meetings with the business community, civil society, and government officials during his stay in Nepal.

"As our most senior diplomat focused on South Asia, he regularly visits the region to discuss a range of issues. For this visit, A/S Lu will meet with Nepalis from business, civil society, and government to discuss our 75 years of friendship, our shared commitment to economic development, democracy and human rights, and our mutual love of momo," the Embassy stated.