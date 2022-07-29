COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death

With 391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 985,808

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2474 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 391 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1808 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 186 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4356 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4203 patients are placed in home isolation and 153 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 34 are in ICU and Five in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 269 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 969,488 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,964.