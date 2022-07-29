Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Bagmati, Karnlai And Sudurpaschim

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.