EU Ambassador Nona Deprez In Sudurpaschim: Learning From Field

As Nepal enters into the middle of monsoon season, the country will seen face more devastating floods caused by intense rain, the recent visit of the ambassador of Nona Deprez European Union to Nepal to inspect the EU-supported flood prevention programs was timely.

During her stay in Sudurpachim Province, Ambassador Deprez visited the project sites and vulnerable areas and interacted with the provincial level, local governments and officials of implementing agencies, local communities and youths. Ambassador also inaugurated some completed projects.

She went to Tikapur Municipality to see the implementation of the early warning system and she inaugurated some projects in Dhangadhi. Although this is the season of heavy rains and floods with high risk, the ambassador decided to visit the real state of rural people and project sites.

“Glad to learn about 2021’s success using #Socialprotection system to provide early warning messages and cash relief to reduce flood impacts. @Euinnepal is committed to reaching most vulnerable asap in disaster utilizing the Gov’s social assistance program,” tweets ambassador Nona Deprez reported Nepal Red Cross Society.

“Anticipatory action saves lives. #shock responsive social protection Tikapur municipality for sharing lessons learned with neighboring municipalities of Karnali river basin” said ambassador Nona Deprez.

For the past few decades, flood creates annually havoc in Sudupaschim Pradesh killing hundreds of people and destroying crops and property of poor people.

With the support from European Union and other agencies like ECHO-Asia, various agencies like Nepal Red Cross, UNDP and other agencies have been implementing various programs in Kailai and another district of Sudurpaschim Province.

Launched in various sub-metropolitans, Municipalities and Rural Municipalities in Kailali, the early warning system helped to prevent damages and human casualties as well. Unlike in the past, people leaving in the lower areas of major rivers find time to save property and reach safe shelter areas.

With the climate warming, the intensity of rain and timing has changed. Last Year, a flood at end of September destroyed all the crops pushing people to a food insecure position.

In Dhangadhi, ambassador Deprez interacted with child club members.

Through an online Monitoring & Incident Reporting System set up under the an@eu_echo-UNICEF project, adolescents & young people have been contributing to the reporting of protection-related cases in Sudurpaschim Province. #Preparedness to prevent COVID 19 while ensuring safe & dignified #migration!

Ambassador Deprez also inaugurated the newly constructed Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), health and protection-based facilities at Gauriphanta.

The facilities were built under the auspices of the “Effective case management by strengthening isolation centers and ground crossing points (GCPs) management for rapid response and preparedness against COVID-19” project implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) under the leadership of Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population, financial support from the European Union Humanitarian Aid, and in implementing partnership with Save the Children and local support Nepal National Social Welfare Association.

“I am pleased that thanks to the European Union, those facilities such as waiting room, drinking water, and bread-feeding center have been established as part of the Health Desk at the borders to facilitate a smooth health checkup for migrant workers who are contributing to sustaining their households as well as to the country’s economy,” she added.

“The facilities have been designed to ensure that they are gender-sensitive and disability-friendly, making it accessible for everyone,” said Lorena Lando, IOM Chief of Mission for Nepal.

“Ultimately, we want to contribute to sustainable management and preparedness for migrant flows at each crossing point to promote safe, orderly and dignified migration,” Lando added.

European Union is a major development partner of Nepal supporting many development sectors in Nepal. Since she arrived in Nepal, ambassador Nona Deprez has been regularly visiting the project sites and interacting acting with provincial governments local governments, partner organizations and community people.