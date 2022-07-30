Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

July 30, 2022, 8 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Madesh Province.

