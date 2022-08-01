COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 262 Recoveries And One Death

With 632 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 987228

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3685 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 632 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2224 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 263 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4934 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4792 patients are placed in home isolation and 142 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 36 are in ICU and five in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 262 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970,326 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,968.