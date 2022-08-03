India Logs 13,734 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths

India Logs 13,734 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths

Aug. 3, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

India has recorded a total of 13,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,40,50,009.

The active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,39,792, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, India also reported 34 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 5,26,430.

The active cases comprise 1.6 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

