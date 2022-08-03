Kathmandu Valley Logs 422 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 422 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3091 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 422 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 422 infections, Kathmandu district records 337 cases, 53 in Lalitpur and 32 in Bhaktapur.

With 590 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 988,327