School Building Constructed By The Support From India Inaugurated In Bidur

Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Rajindra Bikram Singh Thakuri, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Nuwakot jointly inaugurated the School Building of Shree Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur Municipality, Nuwakot District, Nepal.

The Inauguration was followed by the transfer of assets from DCC to Bidur Municipality.

Mayor of Bidur Municipality MrRajanShrestha, Leaders from major political parties, Educationists, Government officials and Members of civil society were present during the event.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India Kathmandu, the project was undertaken with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs.25.00 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector as a Community Development Project. This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.

Shree Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School was established in 1951 and was designed by Mr. K.I.Singh an Indian Engineer came for the Trishuli Hydro Electric Project. The school has over 1343 students, about 60% of whom are girls. The new infrastructure created for the school in Nepal with the Government of India's assistance will provide a facility of an improved environment for the students for seeking a better education. The project is testimony to long-standing Nepal- India cooperation.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 103 HICDPs are in Bagmati Pradesh, including 7 projects in Nuwakot District.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education.