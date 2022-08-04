COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 494 New Cases, 324 Recoveries And One Death

With 494 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 988821.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2589 Real-Time Poly 494 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3337 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 266 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5602 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5440 patients are placed in home isolation and 162 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 44 are in ICU and no one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 324 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 971250 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported 1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,969.