Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months

Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months

Aug. 4, 2022, 7:24 p.m.

Nepal welcomed 285 thousand 363 foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2022, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said quoting the Department of Immigration. This many foreign tourists entered the country via air route from January to July.

A total of 44,462 tourists entered Nepal in the month of July, 2022. Similarly, 58,811 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the month of July 2019.

The highest number of tourists from India visited Nepal in July which is 17,299. Likewise, 1,874 tourists entered Nepal from Bangladesh, 1,539 from China and 4,195 from overall Asia and other countries in July.

Nepal welcomed 9,121 tourists from Europe, 3,735 from Middle-East countries and 5,228 from the USA in July.

As per the Tourism Board, 16,975 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the month of January, 19,766 in February, 41,006 in March, 61,589 in April, and 53,608 in May, 46,957 in June and 44,462 in July.

Director of Tourism Board, Maniraj Lamichhane said although the month of July is off-season for tourists, the arrival of tourists is increasing positively which indicates a gradual revival of the tourism sector of Nepal. (RSS)

Agencies

Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20
Aug 04, 2022
India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours
Aug 04, 2022
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line:
Aug 04, 2022
Koshi Rivers Enters Human Settlements In Udayapur
Aug 03, 2022
'China Appreciates Nepal's Commitment To One China Principle
Aug 03, 2022

More on Tourism

Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 37 minutes ago
If GBIA’s Inability To Bring Tourists Leaves Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Why Does Nepal Need Another International Airport In Nijgadh? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Himalayan Airlines Starts Kathmandu-Kuwait Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months By Agencies 1 month ago
Qatar Airways Group Announces A Record Profit In Its 25 Year History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Thulo.Com Concluded Training By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
Nepal Government Decides To Hold National And Provincial Level Elections On November 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 351 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 494 New Cases, 324 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
US ASSITANT SECRETARY DONALD LU: Nepal Connection By Keshab Poudel Aug 04, 2022
Is Combating Viruses With Vaccine Inequity Possible? By Radha Paudel Aug 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75