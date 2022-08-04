Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months

Nepal welcomed 285 thousand 363 foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2022, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said quoting the Department of Immigration. This many foreign tourists entered the country via air route from January to July.

A total of 44,462 tourists entered Nepal in the month of July, 2022. Similarly, 58,811 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the month of July 2019.

The highest number of tourists from India visited Nepal in July which is 17,299. Likewise, 1,874 tourists entered Nepal from Bangladesh, 1,539 from China and 4,195 from overall Asia and other countries in July.

Nepal welcomed 9,121 tourists from Europe, 3,735 from Middle-East countries and 5,228 from the USA in July.

As per the Tourism Board, 16,975 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the month of January, 19,766 in February, 41,006 in March, 61,589 in April, and 53,608 in May, 46,957 in June and 44,462 in July.

Director of Tourism Board, Maniraj Lamichhane said although the month of July is off-season for tourists, the arrival of tourists is increasing positively which indicates a gradual revival of the tourism sector of Nepal. (RSS)