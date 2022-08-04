Thulo.Com Concluded Training

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the key players who contribute largely to the economy of the country. They are the ones who take a plunge into innovation and job creation. With pandemics looming over more than three years, it has disrupted the smooth operation of the business in the traditional way and has prompted a need for the digital transformation of businesses. In order to address the same Thulo.Com has initiated a project “MSMEs Growth Bazar: Digitization of MSMEs by providing market access through Thulo.Com”.

Thulo.Com has aimed to onboard 1000 MSMEs and support them to digitize their businesses and it is collaborating with organizations that are constantly working on developing MSMEs. Thulo.Com has collaborated with Women Development Centre, Department of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office to enroll MSMEs based in Lalitpur Metropolitan City in this project.

On 29th July and 2nd, August 2022 Thulo.Com conducted training on Digital Literacy and Ecommerce for the MSMEs.

The second day of the training program was graced by Ms. Manjali Shakya Bajracharya, Deputy Mayor, Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) who encouraged participants to learn new skills that will enhance their entrepreneurial journey. She mentioned the benefits the LMC office introduced to support women entrepreneurs. She expressed happiness towards Thulo.Com for providing digital transformation opportunities to women entrepreneurs in LMC.

Surakchya Adhikari, Co-founder, and COO of Thulo.Com shared, “Thulo.Com is an impact commerce company which has been supporting MSMEs in digital transformation and we plan to continue to support MSMEs by providing access to Market, Technology, and Knowledge. In order to support enterprises led by women entrepreneurs based in Lalitpur Metropolitan City we collaborated with the Women Development Centre, Department of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to support MSMEs in the long run.”

Abhilasha Poudel, Social Impact Manager of Thulo.Com, added, “In order to grow, sustain and achieve efficient operations for MSMEs, use of digital technology has become essential. Realizing the same, Thulo.Com is focusedto provide access to digital platforms and skills to MSMEs that will help them digitize their business. With a collaborating partner like the Lalitpur Metropolitan City office, we will be able to leverage our capabilities in digitizing MSMEs.”

Thulo.Com recently announced its partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to help 1,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nepal to digitize their operations, including at least 60 percent women-owned businesses. The partnership will help MSMEs digitize payments, delivery, and post-sales services in rural areas in Nepal, boosting their sales and helping them recover from the effects of the pandemic.