Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches

Chinese military forces are increasing the scope of their drills around Taiwan. The exercises include ballistic missiles. Officials in Japan and Taiwan have condemned the launches.

The exercises kicked off after a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Thursday, Chinese forces launched multiple missiles as part of the drills. Officials in Tokyo say 5 of them fell in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

They say it is the first time this has ever happened, and they have lodged a protest with Beijing.

However, Chinese officials rejected the very notion of a Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. They say the two sides have not yet carried out what they call a "maritime delimitation in relevant waters."

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Thursday that the military exercises are a "serious issue" for Japanese security.

He added, "China's actions could have a severe impact on peace and stability for both the region and the international community. We urge Beijing to immediately stop the drills."

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said via a video message that the exercises are "irresponsible."

She said, "I would like to emphasize that we will not escalate conflicts or provoke disputes, but we will firmly defend our sovereignty and national security and stick to the line of defense of democracy and freedom."

The drills are expected to continue until Sunday