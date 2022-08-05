Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches

Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches

Aug. 5, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Chinese military forces are increasing the scope of their drills around Taiwan. The exercises include ballistic missiles. Officials in Japan and Taiwan have condemned the launches.

The exercises kicked off after a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Thursday, Chinese forces launched multiple missiles as part of the drills. Officials in Tokyo say 5 of them fell in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

They say it is the first time this has ever happened, and they have lodged a protest with Beijing.

However, Chinese officials rejected the very notion of a Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. They say the two sides have not yet carried out what they call a "maritime delimitation in relevant waters."

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Thursday that the military exercises are a "serious issue" for Japanese security.

He added, "China's actions could have a severe impact on peace and stability for both the region and the international community. We urge Beijing to immediately stop the drills."

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said via a video message that the exercises are "irresponsible."

She said, "I would like to emphasize that we will not escalate conflicts or provoke disputes, but we will firmly defend our sovereignty and national security and stick to the line of defense of democracy and freedom."

The drills are expected to continue until Sunday

Agencies

107 Days Remains To Hold The Elections: CEC Thapaliya
Aug 05, 2022
Eighty six percent Paddy Plantation Completed Across Nepal
Aug 05, 2022
Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months
Aug 04, 2022
Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20
Aug 04, 2022
India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours
Aug 04, 2022

More on International

Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line: By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Pelosi's Visits Taiwan, China Criticizes The Visit By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Biden Urges Russia To Engage In Nuclear Talks By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Ukraine grain exports may restart From Today: Turkey Official: By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Attacking Facility Housing Ukrainian POWs By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Erasmus + Scholarships EU Supports To Youth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2022
107 Days Remains To Hold The Elections: CEC Thapaliya By Agencies Aug 05, 2022
Eighty six percent Paddy Plantation Completed Across Nepal By Agencies Aug 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province Province 1 And Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2022
Thulo.Com Concluded Training By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months By Agencies Aug 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75