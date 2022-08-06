Kathmandu Valley Logs 214 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 210 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1942 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 214 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 214infections, Kathmandu district records 163 cases, 44 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 326 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 989676.