COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 451 New Cases And 433 Recoveries

With 451 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 990,127

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2040 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 451 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1749 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 102 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5659 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5507 patients are placed in home isolation and 152 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 45 are in ICU and Three in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 433 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 972,497 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,971.