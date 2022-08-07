Kathmandu Valley Logs 264 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 264 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2040 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 264 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 264 infections, Kathmandu district records 186 cases, 54 in Lalitpur and 24 in Bhaktapur.

With 451 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 990,127