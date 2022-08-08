COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases And 470 Recoveries And One Death

With 498 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 990,625

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2862 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 498 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2489 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 436 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5686 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5509 patients are placed in home isolation and 177 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 47 are in ICU and Three in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 470 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 972,967 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported 1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,972.