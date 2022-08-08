Kathmandu Valley Logs 301 New Cases

Aug. 8, 2022, 4:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2862 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 301 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 301 infections, Kathmandu district records 236 cases, 48 in Lalitpur and 17 in Bhaktapur.

With 498 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 990,625

