Kathmandu Valley Logs 301 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2862 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 301 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 301 infections, Kathmandu district records 236 cases, 48 in Lalitpur and 17 in Bhaktapur.

With 498 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 990,625