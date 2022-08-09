Kathmandu Valley Logs 397 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 397 New Cases

Aug. 9, 2022, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 397 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2958 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 397 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 397 infections, Kathmandu district records 304 cases, 72 in Lalitpur and 21 in Bhaktapur.

With 560 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 991,185

