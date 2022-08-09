Scott DeLisi: U.S. Diplomat Helping Nepali In Need

For a Nepali Student Anshu, who has suddenly faced a serve financial crisis following the death of his father due to Covid-19 in Nepal, she does not have any other options other than to drop out.

Running from here and there to manage the fund to continue her study, Anshu reached Engage Nepal, a U.S based charity organization run by a retired U.S ambassador. After listening to the case, Engage Nepal issue a public call giving hope to Anusha to continue her college education.

Anshu is not the first one to seek such support from Engage Nepal. The charity has been providing much-needed support to improve the health and education of poor and vulnerable people living in the Himalayan region.

Formed by Former U.S ambassador to Nepal Scott DeLisi, Engage Nepal has already established its reputation as an organization helping people in need in remote parts of Nepal.

"I am Anshu Adhikari, a 1st-year student at the University of Mary Washington, and an aspiring data scientist, from Nepal. I would be immensely grateful for your help in raising funds for my tuition at the University of Mary Washington.

Due to COVID, my family lost our only breadwinner. Unfortunately, in November 2020, before I came to UMW, my father, Suresh Prasad Yadav, Lead Engineer at MCA-Nepal, passed away due to COVID-related complications. The next day I had to appear for my final high school exams. As I was deeply grieving, I was determined to go to college. It was my father’s wish that I go to college as no other woman in my family had the opportunity to do so before. Now I am also committed to financially supporting my mother and 8-year-old brother after I graduate from college.

“I am very thankful for the amazing opportunity to go to the University of Mary Washington. With the support from UWM and the community, I was able to complete my first semester. In just the last few months, I have found a community of friends, professors, and mentors who are like my family here in Fredericksburg. I also have an on-campus job which is a big help. I continue to apply for additional scholarships and find ways to lower my cost further.”

Although hundreds of U.S. served in U.S diplomatic mission in Nepal in the last 75 years, some retired ambassadors and diplomats have continued their effort to support Nepal even in their retired life.

At the government-to-government-to-level, people-to-people relations between Nepal and the U.S. are strong and friendly.

Former ambassador DeLisi is one of them. After retirement, DeLisi formed Engage Nepal, a charity organization, to support Nepalese in desperate need.

Engage Nepal has been providing generous support to improve the health and education of poor and vulnerable people leaving in the Hamadan region.

Whether there is a quake or disaster or health crisis, Engage Nepal starts fundraising and sending it to the communities of the region. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Engage Nepal provided ventilators and other health equipment.

“At Engage Nepal it is our honor to partner with the City of Fredericksburg, Virginia whose citizens have shown an inspiring commitment to building bridges to the world. We can make the world a better place when we work together and give of our time, energy, and knowledge. And sometimes, making that difference, begins with one person helping another -- extending a hand to transform someone's world,” writes DeLisi, Executive Director of Engage Nepal.

“That is exactly what some of our friends in Fredericksburg have committed themselves to do and we are thrilled to join them. One young Nepali girl, Anshu Adhikari, has a dream for herself, and for her family. She lost her father, who had worked for the U.S. Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation, to COVID and now she's determined to use the power of education to change not only her life but to then see that her little brother has the same chances for the future.”

“We'll let her tell her own story below but please, know this -- we can help make her dreams come true.”

Anshu’s Story

Anshu is a talented, intelligent, and determined young woman. She dreams of becoming a data scientist and she's committed to doing the hard work it will take to get there. I first met her a few years ago when she was visiting George Mason University as part of a program intended to encourage high school kids -- in this case, kids from Nepal -- to pursue studies in Science and Technology and Engineering and Math.

This bright young woman returned to Nepal determined to return to the U.S. to study at the University level. COIVD came along, however, and then her father, who worked for the US Government in Nepal, contracted the disease and died. Visit the site to help

When a family's only breadwinner is tragically lost everything changes. It is devastating. Anshu could have given up.

She didn't. Instead, she committed herself all the more to the idea of education so that she could, some day; provide support for her mother and little brother.

Well, the folks in Fredericksburg, Virginia who are partnering with us through the non-profit Fredericksburg-Nepal Exchange took Anshu to their hearts.

Today she's studying at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg where she won a scholarship that is helping her to realize her dream. A four-year university program, however, carries with it considerable living and other expenses not covered by an academic scholarship.

So the folks in Fredericksburg are trying to help, and we at Engage Nepal are honored to work with them and host this appeal on behalf of Anshu.

Socrates is quoted as saying: "Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel"

“Let's kindle a flame that becomes a blazing torch of hope for Anshu. Make a tax-deductible gift to change Anshu's life today! “calls ambassador DeLisi.

As Nepal and U.S. are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, there are hundreds of U.S. Citizens remembering their connections with Nepal and offering support for Nepal at a difficult time.

Along with the retired and common citizens, even persons in the government feel relaxed sharing their connection with Nepal. In his short and hectic two-day visit, U.S. Assistant Secretary Donald Lu shared his interesting personal connection with Nepal through social media.