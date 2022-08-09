Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 9, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 301 New Cases
Aug 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases And 470 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 08, 2022
IFC’s New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific Ruth Horowitz Begins Work
Aug 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1
Aug 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 264 New Cases
Aug 07, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Hiroshima Observes 77th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province Province 1 And Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

71MW Nilgiri Hydro Tunnel Makes Breakthrough By Agencies Aug 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 301 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases And 470 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
IFC’s New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific Ruth Horowitz Begins Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023 By Agencies Aug 08, 2022
Israel, Palestinian Militant Group Agree To Ceasefire, Israel Blames Iran’s Malign Hand Behind The Conflict By Agencies Aug 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75