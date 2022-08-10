COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 414 Recoveries And Three Death

Aug. 10, 2022, 4:36 p.m.

With 496 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 991,681

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3614 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 496 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3091 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 372 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5885 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5671 patients are placed in home isolation and 214 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 64 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 414 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 973,819 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,977.

