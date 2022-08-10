Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 10, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

Thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of remaining parts of the country. , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting
Aug 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 397 New Cases
Aug 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 560 New Cases And 438 Recoveries And Two Death
Aug 09, 2022
Scott DeLisi: U.S. Diplomat Helping Nepali In Need
Aug 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces
Aug 09, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Hiroshima Observes 77th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province Province 1 And Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 4th Wave Will Reach Peak By Early September By Agencies Aug 10, 2022
India Reports 12,751 Covid Cases And 42 Deaths By Agencies Aug 10, 2022
Blasts Hit Russian Air Base In Annexed Crimea By Agencies Aug 10, 2022
KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 397 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 560 New Cases And 438 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75