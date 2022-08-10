Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of remaining parts of the country. , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.