China Announces 800 Million RMB To Nepal For The Year 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka and State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi held bilateral talks leading their respective delegations in Qingdao, China this evening. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka is on an official visit to China at the invitation of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

The two Foreign Ministers took stock of overall aspects of Nepal-China relations and cooperation and agreed to promote further cooperation in various sectors including trade,connectivity, investment, health, tourism, poverty alleviation, agriculture, disaster management, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, among others. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in a range of matters of bilateral cooperation since the official visit of the State Councilor to Nepal in March, 2022.

During the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka reiterated Nepal’s unwavering commitment to OneChina Policy and assured that the Nepali territory will not be allowed to be used for any activity against China. On the other hand, State Councilor and Minister ofForeign Affairs Wang Yi reiterated China’s continued and unconditional support to Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and assured to support in Nepal’s development endeavors as per the priority of the Government of Nepal.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed their commitment for the timely implementation of the agreements signed and understandings reached during high-level visits in the past. They agreed to expedite the implementation of China-assisted projects in Nepal. On this, the Chinese side assured the Nepali delegation that China will soon start the construction works of the second phase of Kathmandu Ring Road Improvement Project. The State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China also announcedthat China will carry out the feasibility study of Keyrung-Kathmandu Railway under the grant assistance. He also assured support for pre-feasibility study of Nepal-China cross border transmission line as agreed during his official visit to Nepal in March 2022.

On the occasion, State Councilor Wang Yi announced to provide 800 million RMB to Nepal for the year 2022.

Upon the request of the Nepali side, the Chinese sideassured that it will positively consider providing chemical fertilizer to Nepal and to study the feasibility of establishing a chemical fertilizer factory in Nepal. The State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China agreed to assist Nepal’s agricultural sector. He also agreed to encourage Chinese investment in developing manufacturing capacity of Nepal and enhance cooperation in the export of Nepali tea and traditional medicinal herbs.

The two Foreign Ministers decided to establish a joint mechanism for pandemic control in border ports. They also agreed to open Rasuwa-Kyerungand Tatopani-Jangmuports for two-way trade and Hilsa-Pulang port for one way trade which will take place as soon as the fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Tibet Autonomous Region of China is controlled.

In support of people being affected by disasters and natural calamities in different parts of Nepal, State Councilor Wang Yi announced to provide Nepal with 3 million RMB worth of disaster relief materials as per Nepal’s request. China will also provide Nepal with additional 2 million RMB worth of medical items and logistics. The State Councilor also announced that China will provide additional COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 related medical assistance as much as Nepal may require.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka appreciated the Government of China for its substantial support of health materials, equipment as well as life-saving COVID-19 vaccines andrequested further support towards strengthening of health infrastructures and facilities as well as transfer of new technologies in cancer treatment. The State Councilorannounced that China would provide support to the establishment of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR T cells) manufacturing laboratory in Civil Service Hospital to treat blood cancer and provide necessary training to Nepali health professionals.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China also announced that allthe remaining Nepali students who wish to return to China can proceed for visa procedures,while fulfilling the health protocols, to resume their studies.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, both sides agreed to form a bilateral technical committee to do necessary preparation towards the functioning of existing mechanism of Nepal-China Joint Boundary Inspection Committee.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on continuing cooperation in various regional and multilateral forums on matters of mutual interests.

Following the bilateral talks, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hosted a banquet in honor of Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Khadka and the members of Nepali delegation.