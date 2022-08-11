Kathmandu Valley Confirms 249 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 310 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2411 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 249 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 249 infections, Kathmandu district records 183 cases, 59 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 465 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992,146