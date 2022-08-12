With 419new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992568.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2290 Real-Time Poly 419 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2422 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 362 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5775 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5565 patients are placed in home isolation and 210 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 63 are in ICU and 8 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 511 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 974806 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,984.