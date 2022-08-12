Kathmandu Valley Logs 294 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 294 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2290 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 294 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 294 infections, Kathmandu district records 212 cases, 63 in Lalitpur and 19 in Bhaktapur.

With 419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992568.