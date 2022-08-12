Pritha Rajouria Awarded AAUW International Prestigious Award

WASHINGTON — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) awarded its 2022-23 InternationalFellowship to Pritha Rajouria .Rajouria will be a Graduate scholarin public policy at Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

“It was a very pleasant surprise when I received the award email, as I was aware that I was competing against extremely talented and inspiring women from around the globe. I am honored.” said Rajouria. “In additional to helping me fund my education, I am now in a network of women around the globe whose common goal is to work towards creating an equitable atmosphere for women through research, education and advocacy.

Rajouria started her career at Morgan Stanley, New York where she was a Credit Analyst for three years. She then returned home to Nepal and has been working at Standard Chartered for the last three years. She is transitioning to public policy as she wants to strengthen the environment of public – private – partnership after completing her Master’s of Public Policy and by leveraging her experience from the banking industry “Thanks to this award from AAUW, I’m getting a head start on my journey toward accomplishing my academic goals and career aspirations,” said Rajouria.

AAUW is one of the world’s leading supporters of graduate women’s education: Over the past 134 years, it has provided more than $135 million in fellowships, grants and awards to 13,000 women from 150 countries. AAUW is proud to be one of the nation’s largest educational funders for women of color.

According to a prelease issued by the University AAUW, For the 2022-23 academic year, AAUW is awarding an unprecedented $6 million through seven fellowships and grants programs to more than 320 scholars, research projects and programs promoting education and equity for women and girls.

“We are thrilled to be able to increase our support to so many deserving women,” said Gloria Blackwell, AAUW’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our fellows and grantees have changed the face of leadership nationally and globally for over a century, and we know that this year’s awardees will continue to make significant contributions to their fields and society.”

AAUW International Fellows are selected for their academic achievement, scholarly promise and demonstrated commitment to women and girls. Thousands of AAUW International Fellows have returned to their home countries to become leaders in government, academia, community activism, business and science.

