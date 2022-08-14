India Logs 15815 Fresh Infections And 68 Deaths

India Logs 15815 Fresh Infections And 68 Deaths

Aug. 14, 2022, 8:10 a.m.

India reported nearly 15815 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The 8-am data also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

Agencies

