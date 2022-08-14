Kathmandu Valley Logs 205 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 205 New Cases

Aug. 14, 2022, 4:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 205 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2308 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 205 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 205 infections, Kathmandu district records 152 cases, 48 in Lalitpur and 5 in Bhaktapur.

With 305 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993,032

