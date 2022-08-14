Nepal Energy Outlook 2022 Alarming Scenario

With the increase of import of fossil fuel, Nepal’s foreign currency reserve is facing severe pressure. Thus, the government is pushing for the use of electricity as substitute to reduce the imports of fossil fuel. In a process of energy transition, Nepal’s four prominent organizations including two major universities and two major research foundations published Nepal Energy Outlook 2022.

Jointly prepared by Kathmandu University, Tribhuwan University Institute of Engineering, Niti Foundation and Nepal Energy Foundation, Nepal Energy Outlook 2022 released today amid a function at Center for Energy Studies, Institute of Engineering, and Pulchwok.

Gokarna Panthi, Joint secretary of Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mohan Das Manandhar, Niti executive director of Niti Foundation, Professor Dr. Tri Ratna Bajracharya, director of Center for Energy Studies (CES) IOM Tribhuwan University, Brajesh Adhikari, Professor of Kathmandu University and Sher Singh Bhat, Vice-president of Nepal Energy Foundation, jointly launched National Energy Outlook 2022 amid a program

Contributed by Dr. Nawaraj Sanjel, School of Engineering Kathmandu University, Dr. Anzoo Sharma, and Center for Energy Studies (CES), Institute of Engineering and Mohan Das Manandhar, Niti Foundation, The National Energy Outlook (NEO22) has analyzed the Nepali energy settings in three major contexts on sectorial status assessment, context and issue, strategies and prominent recommendation and the way forward.

The document has highlighted the shift of energy use pattern from traditional to modern energy with significant increase in consumption of commercial fuel. According to a study, the consumption patter of energy is shifting towards unsustainability.

The outlook also highlights the current deficiency and possibilities of future surplus of hydroelectricity. Looking at the present global and national context, the outlook presented the energy security threat such as important dependent on commercial fuel with only four to five days of storage capacity.

At a time when concerned ministries of Nepal Government has been announcing various steps to reduce the use of LPG by encouraging e-cooking, the outlook has spelled out the transition of cooking fuel from kerosene to LPG.

Moderated by Dilli Ghimire, Managing Director of Nepal Energy Foundation, government officials, energy experts and university professors have also contributed raising the various issues pointed out by the report.

“One of the important issues discussed in the outlook is energy transition. The perspective of our document is does Nepal have options to on the way to 2030 for energy transition. This is an outlook and we use most of the data till 2021 and some data of 2022,” said Mohan Das Manandhar, executive director of Niti Foundation.

“We are on the process of detailing it and we will present the Nepal’s energy transition by December. There are many important issues. However, I deal with only two major issues. By 2026, Nepal will graduate from the LDC. After graduation, Nepal will follow different economic modality According to Nepal Vision Policy 2016; Nepal is expected to have economy of 90 trillion. Our current economy is around 400 billion. However, the situation is different now with the effect of Covid-19. We are weakening. Our projection is 2500 dollar per capita and 900 billion economies projected. This need to have 9 to 10 percent growth.”

“The growth is possible due to local government. 90 percent local levels have invested huge money in local infrastructures and access to houses. Local levels will invest huge money in economic infrastructures. Road is major sector for inclusive economic growth. Our social and political gains are much higher compared to other countries. However, our economic gain is weaker,” said Manandhar.

“Nepal needs to have exported road. The local governments are now production oriented investing money in irrigation and water. The newly elected representatives have interest in production. Volume wise, the production is high. Local levels are supporting various production related activities for high economic growth,” said Manandhar.

If the production sector grows, it will help to increase the demand of electricity. Local levels and other agencies will go to increase consumption. As country’s focuses on high production and economic growth, the consumption of energy will definitely increase. This is where we all need to look at. This is a transition period for energy market. With the rise of global price, Nepal needs to shift energy pattern from fossil fuel to clean energy. So far, there is change this year in budget.

Given the current state of economic growth, the demand site will increase and hydropower is meeting it. The current situation showed that Nepal will generate 10,000 MW by 2030. Our issue is how to use it.

“We need to explore other sources as well. We have been talking about hydropower. However, this is the time for transition. The first transition will be from fossil fuel to renewable and renewable. Types of energy hydropower, solar and wind,” said Manandhar.

By increasing annual budget in distribution and transmission sector, the country is right now in energy transition. “With the announcement to replace LPG by electricity, the government has allocated around Rs.35 billion for the improvement of distribution system. This is heights budget. This is for the first time the government has increased budget for transmission line as well. Similarly, the government is allocating money to replace the current 5 umpire meter to 15. If this happen, cooking will move. This will start shifting the energy pattern. Local levels are also encouraging solar,” said Manandhar.

As Nepal has been importing a big volume of electricity to India from this year, the outlook also looks at Nepal-India electricity trade. The documents discuss the issues with trade deficit, foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments situation with marginal surplus through export to India.’ “The current electricity trade with India is quite inspirational and can be expanded to minimize the existing balance of payments,” writes outlook.

“The outlook 2022 aims to show how alarming the overall energy scenario of the country with rising in the import of fossil fuel. We come out recommendation to minimize the dependency on commercial fuel with available clean energy back home,” said Sher Singh Bhat, vice president of Nepal Energy Foundation.

As Nepal is fossil fuel import is rising, Nepal Oil Corporation is also searching way to reduce it. “The current rate of fossil fuel is unsustainable. I don’t think the country is in position to pay foreign currency. We must think alternative to the current energy,” said Bharat Raj Regmi, deputy Managing Director of NOC.

Dr. Nawaraj Sanjel, school of Engineering, Kathmandu University, contributor of the outlook, said that this shows the glimpse the state of use of energy in Nepal and how alarming increase of commercial fuel threatening energy security of Nepal. He also highlighted the positive side of beginning of high volume of export of electricity to India.

Taking part in the discussion, former joint secretary of National Planning Commission Purushottam Ghimire said that the government has already revised the target of use of LPG in its SDG goals.

Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital, energy expert and former executive director of Alternative Energy Promotion Center, the outlook rightly highlighted the Nepal’s energy security scenario analyzing various phenomenons including increase import of fossil fuel. There involve high risk in the current energy scenario.

Giving some model of replacing LPG by e-coking, Karuna Bajracharya, Clean Cooking Alliance, highlighted the successful model of replacing LPG by electric cooking in Kavre. “Our experiment has shown that replacing LPG by electric cooking is possible.”

Professor Jagnath Shrestha suggested the need to further explore energy options and add other phenomenon in the outlook. This need to be widely distributed to the public so that they can understand Nepal’s overall situation.

Gokarna Panthi, secretary of Electricity Regulator Commission, said that there need to encourage more storage type project so that electricity supply can be made sustainable. “This outlook gives way to t move forward in the current energy transition.”

Closing the program, Professor Dr. Trirantna Bajracharya said that this is just an initial report. He said that it will be enlarge after consultations.