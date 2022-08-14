Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Province 1, Lumbni, Karnlai and Sudurpaschim Provinces

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly to generally cloudy rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.