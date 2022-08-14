Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Province 1, Lumbni, Karnlai and Sudurpaschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Province 1, Lumbni, Karnlai and Sudurpaschim Provinces

Aug. 14, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly to generally cloudy rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sumit Sharma Sameer’s Novel “Wake Up Ali...Wake Up Now” Launched
Aug 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 94 New Cases
Aug 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And Two Death
Aug 13, 2022
Pritha Rajouria Awarded AAUW International Prestigious Award
Aug 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 294 New Cases
Aug 12, 2022

More on Weather

Wheat Shipment Leaves Ukraine Port By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Sumit Sharma Sameer’s Novel “Wake Up Ali...Wake Up Now” Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2022
Viral Fever Spikes In Nepal By Agencies Aug 14, 2022
India Logs 15815 Fresh Infections And 68 Deaths By Agencies Aug 14, 2022
Zelenskyy Proposes Bills To Extend Martial Law And Mobilization By Agencies Aug 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 94 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75