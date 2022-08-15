Celebration Of 75 years of India's Independence

Celebration Of 75 years of India's Independence

Aug. 15, 2022, 12:29 p.m.

Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on August 15, 2022.

The celebration was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.

The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador of India Shri Naveen Srivastava, who then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion. The President’s message highlighted the progress in various fields in the past 75 years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

1 (4).jpeg

The Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NPR 2.65 Crore and a blanket to each family.

The celebrations witnessed rendition of patriotic songs and dance by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya school, Kathmandu.

Government of India’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate historic milestone in Independent India’s journey was launched in March 2021and will continue till 15 August 2023. Today's event was live streamed on Mission’s facebook page.

1 (1)(2).jpeg

