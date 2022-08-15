Kathmandu Valley Confirms 264 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 264 New Cases

Aug. 15, 2022, 4:21 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 264 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3155 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 264 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 264 infections, Kathmandu district records 198 cases, 42 in Lalitpur and 24 in Bhaktapur.

With 427 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993,459

